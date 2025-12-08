Tsunami Alert After Powerful Quake off Northern Japan

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit off the coast of northern Japan near Hokkaido, triggering a tsunami alert, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. The quake's epicenter was located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) under the sea surface, near the coastal city of Aomori.

Authorities have warned of a potential tsunami reaching up to 3 meters (10 feet) in height along the affected coast.

In response to the quake, nuclear power plants in the area are conducting thorough safety inspections, as reported by public broadcaster NHK, in an effort to ensure public safety and address any potential risks.

