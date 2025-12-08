Left Menu

Tsunami Alert After Powerful Quake off Northern Japan

A significant earthquake struck near Hokkaido, Japan, causing a tsunami alert for a 3-meter wave. The epicenter was 50 kilometers below the sea. Nuclear plants in the vicinity are performing safety checks to ensure no threats to public safety.

Updated: 08-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:45 IST
  • Japan

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit off the coast of northern Japan near Hokkaido, triggering a tsunami alert, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. The quake's epicenter was located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) under the sea surface, near the coastal city of Aomori.

Authorities have warned of a potential tsunami reaching up to 3 meters (10 feet) in height along the affected coast.

In response to the quake, nuclear power plants in the area are conducting thorough safety inspections, as reported by public broadcaster NHK, in an effort to ensure public safety and address any potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

