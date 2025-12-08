Left Menu

Earthquake Strikes Again: Japan Hit by Powerful Tremors

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Japan's northeast, triggering tsunami warnings. Residents evacuated as waves up to 50 cm were observed. Infrastructure damage was noted, suspending rail services. Affected areas included Hokkaido and Aomori. The yen initially weakened, highlighting the region's vulnerability to seismic activity in the Pacific's 'Ring of Fire'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A robust magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled northeast Japan late Monday, leading to tsunami warnings and immediate evacuation orders for numerous residents. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) cautioned that a tsunami towering up to three meters could impact the northeastern coastline post-earthquake, which hit at 11:15 p.m. local time.

The epicenter was located 80 km off Aomori's coast, with a depth of 50 km, causing significant tremors labeled as an 'upper 6' on Japan's seismic intensity scale. Several ports recorded tsunamis ranging from 20 to 50 cm in height. This seismic activity temporarily suspended rail services in regions previously affected by a catastrophic 9.0 quake in 2011.

Fortunately, nuclear power plants reported no irregularities, although thousands experienced power outages. The yen's value dipped against major currencies upon the hearing of the quake, though some recovery followed. Known for its seismic activity, Japan, situated in the Pacific's 'Ring of Fire,' experiences a multitude of tremors annually, including significant ones like this.

