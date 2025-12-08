Left Menu

Wall Street Shifts as Fed's Divisive Decision Looms

Wall Street indexes dipped amid rising Treasury yields and investor caution ahead of a potentially contentious Federal Reserve decision. Inflation concerns and a possible rate cut dominate discussions, while Paramount's bold bid for Warner Bros Discovery sparks interest. Tech sector valuation and natural disasters also impact market dynamics.

Updated: 08-12-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's key indexes experienced downturns on Monday as Treasury yields climbed and investors showed caution ahead of a potentially contentious Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. Recent data indicating moderate consumer spending at the end of the third quarter has given some investors hope that the Fed may prioritize lowering borrowing costs to support the labor market on Wednesday.

Inflation remains a concern, prompting most policymakers to be wary of reducing borrowing costs. However, a few influential members have recently taken a more dovish approach. Analysts from Deutsche Bank noted that if four or more officials dissented, it would signify the largest split since 1992. The CME's FedWatch Tool shows that traders now see an 89.6% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut, rising from 30% chance in November.

Additionally, a $108.4 billion hostile takeover bid by Paramount Skydance for Warner Bros Discovery stirred the market, sending shares of Warner Bros up 4.8% and Paramount up 7.6%, while Netflix shares dropped 4.6%. Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments highlighted the possibility of a bidding war enhancing shareholder value, provided companies do not overpay. Broadcom saw a 2.8% gain due to Microsoft negotiations, while Marvell Technology declined after missing an S&P 500 spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

