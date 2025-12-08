Paramount Skydance's Bold $40.7 Billion Deal Commitment

Paramount Skydance Corp has announced its commitment to fully back the $40.7 billion equity capital needed for its latest deal. This pledge is supported by the Ellison family and Redbird, ensuring the project's financial stability.

Significantly, the company has structured new debt financing arrangements with major players like BOFA, Citi, and Apollo Capital Management, securing up to $54 billion. These strategic moves highlight Paramount Skydance's financial acumen and capability.

Furthermore, foreign investment control concerns have been addressed, ensuring a smoother transactional process by eliminating the need for overseas financial involvement. This development positions Paramount Skydance at the forefront of industry dynamism and resilience.

