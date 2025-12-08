Paramount Makes Bold Move: Challenges Netflix's Warner Bros. Acquisition

In a dramatic turn of events, Paramount has announced its intention to thwart Netflix's takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery with a hostile bid of USD 30 per share.

Paramount's move directly challenges the USD 72 billion deal Netflix struck with Warner Bros. Discovery, excluding networks such as CNN and Discovery. The cash and stock transaction is valued at USD 82.7 billion, including debt.

Expressing concerns over market dominance, President Donald Trump has labeled the Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery deal as potentially problematic due to the combined entity's significant market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)