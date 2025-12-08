Paramount Makes Bold Move: Challenges Netflix's Warner Bros. Acquisition
Paramount launched a hostile bid against Warner Bros. Discovery, offering USD 30 per share to oppose Netflix's USD 72 billion takeover agreement. The transaction, which values Warner Bros. Discovery at USD 82.7 billion, excludes CNN and Discovery. President Trump expressed concerns over the massive market share of the merger.
In a dramatic turn of events, Paramount has announced its intention to thwart Netflix's takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery with a hostile bid of USD 30 per share.
Paramount's move directly challenges the USD 72 billion deal Netflix struck with Warner Bros. Discovery, excluding networks such as CNN and Discovery. The cash and stock transaction is valued at USD 82.7 billion, including debt.
Expressing concerns over market dominance, President Donald Trump has labeled the Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery deal as potentially problematic due to the combined entity's significant market share.
