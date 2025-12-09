Unveiling the Active Electrical Environment of the Moon's South Pole

A recent analysis by ISRO, based on data from the Chandrayaan-3 lander, indicates that the south polar region of the Moon has a more active electrical environment than earlier believed.

The data, captured between August 23 and September 3, 2023, offers groundbreaking insights into the Moon's plasma environment, especially at higher southern latitudes.

Results from the RAMBHA-LP instrument onboard the Vikram lander highlight the significant electron density and high energy levels near the surface, crucial for understanding the lunar plasma and preparing for future explorations.

