Supriya Sahu Honored with UNEP's 'Champions of the Earth' Award

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his congratulations to Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change & Forests Department, for receiving the esteemed UNEP 'Champions of the Earth' award.

In his post on 'X', Stalin applauded Sahu's 'dedicated work' that has elevated Tamil Nadu's stance on the global stage regarding climate action. He expressed hopes that this recognition would further motivate her efforts in advancing the state's initiatives, including wetland protection, mangrove forest expansion, species conservation, and reducing plastic usage.

The UNEP 'Champions of the Earth' award is acclaimed as the United Nations Environment Programme's highest accolade, bestowed annually upon individuals and institutions with transformative environmental impact. At a recent event in Nairobi, Sahu was honored for her pioneering leadership on critical environmental issues in India like plastics and wildlife conservation, according to a release.

(With inputs from agencies.)