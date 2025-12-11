Left Menu

Supriya Sahu Honored with UNEP's 'Champions of the Earth' Award

Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary, Supriya Sahu, has been honored with the UNEP's prestigious 'Champions of the Earth' award for her impactful contributions to environment conservation. Chief Minister M K Stalin acknowledged her work, celebrating Tamil Nadu's global recognition in climate action. The award highlights Sahu's leadership in addressing key environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:24 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his congratulations to Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change & Forests Department, for receiving the esteemed UNEP 'Champions of the Earth' award.

In his post on 'X', Stalin applauded Sahu's 'dedicated work' that has elevated Tamil Nadu's stance on the global stage regarding climate action. He expressed hopes that this recognition would further motivate her efforts in advancing the state's initiatives, including wetland protection, mangrove forest expansion, species conservation, and reducing plastic usage.

The UNEP 'Champions of the Earth' award is acclaimed as the United Nations Environment Programme's highest accolade, bestowed annually upon individuals and institutions with transformative environmental impact. At a recent event in Nairobi, Sahu was honored for her pioneering leadership on critical environmental issues in India like plastics and wildlife conservation, according to a release.

