There is information that a specific egg brand is using antibiotics.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 17:34 IST
K'taka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao orders testing of egg samples amid antibiotic concerns
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said the state government has sought information following reports that a specific egg brand may be using antibiotics, and assured the public that samples have already been collected for testing.

The Minister said officials of the Health Department have been instructed to ascertain the quality and content of eggs available in the market, stressing that eggs are generally good for health, and any doubts regarding quality must be addressed through scientific verification.

"There is information that a specific egg brand is using antibiotics. I have told officers of my department to get clear information about the content of the eggs," Rao said.

He said egg samples, including those of the brand Eggos, have been collected and sent for analysis.

"Egg is good for health, but if there is any confusion about its quality, then we need to get the information. I have told officers of my department. They have collected samples including Eggos," he said.

Seeking to allay public concern, the Minister said there was no need for panic, citing last year's testing data.

"Last year in September and October, we collected 125 egg samples in the state. Out of that, 124 were found to be good, just one sample had the problem," he said.

Rao added that the government would wait for the laboratory reports of the latest samples and would share the findings once they are available.

