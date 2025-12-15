WHO Invites Global Experts to Join Its Science Council to Shape Global Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has opened a global call for internationally renowned experts to express interest in joining its Science Council, one of the Organization’s most senior and influential advisory bodies reporting directly to the WHO Director-General. The initiative reflects WHO’s determination to strengthen its leadership in health science, research and innovation at a time of rapid scientific and technological change.

As global health challenges grow more complex—from pandemics and climate change to digital transformation and emerging technologies—WHO is reinforcing its scientific foundations through the work of the Chief Scientist’s Office and the Science Division. These structures guide the Organization’s scientific direction, support the development of global health norms and standards, promote ethical and equitable research ecosystems, and ensure that scientific evidence is translated into effective policies and real-world impact.

Commenting on the call, Dr Sylvie Briand, Chief Scientist at WHO, underlined the central role of science in public health decision-making. She stressed that scientific excellence underpins effective global health action and that the Science Council will help ensure that emerging knowledge and innovation are transformed into evidence-informed solutions that improve health outcomes worldwide.

The Science Council will play a strategic role in shaping WHO’s scientific priorities and long-term agenda. Its members will be tasked with identifying scientific breakthroughs and emerging trends, assessing urgent and cross-cutting scientific issues, and providing high-level guidance on research, innovation and global health challenges. The Council will also support reviews of WHO’s normative products and advise on the ethical, societal and governance implications of new scientific advances.

WHO is seeking 15 to 20 multidisciplinary experts with exceptional professional achievements and proven experience operating at the highest strategic and policy levels. Desired fields of expertise include, but are not limited to, biomedical research, emerging and digital technologies, data science, health economics, social sciences, governance, ethics and global health. The Organization is particularly keen to assemble a Council that reflects diverse perspectives and disciplines.

Selected members will serve in their personal capacity, rather than as representatives of institutions or governments. In its selection process, WHO will consider technical excellence, strategic and policy experience, communication skills, and the importance of regional and gender balance, with special attention given to experts from low- and middle-income countries. All members must comply with WHO’s Code of Conduct for Experts and must be free from any real or perceived conflicts of interest.

The Science Council is expected to convene at least three times per year, either in person in Geneva or virtually, depending on circumstances. While the positions are not remunerated, WHO will cover travel and accommodation costs for in-person meetings in accordance with its established policies.

Expressions of interest are open until 16 January 2026, with applications required by 23:59 Geneva time on that date. Applicants must submit a cover letter (without institutional letterhead), a two-page curriculum vitae, and a completed WHO Declaration of Interests form. Shortlisted candidates may be invited for interviews, and WHO may publish the names and biographies of selected Science Council members in the interest of transparency.

Through this call, WHO aims to assemble a Science Council capable of guiding the Organization through an evolving scientific landscape and ensuring that science, ethics and innovation remain at the heart of global health policy and action.