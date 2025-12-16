Winds Bring Temporary Relief: Delhi's Air Quality Improves Slightly

Delhi experienced a minor improvement in air quality Tuesday as stronger winds helped lift the city's pollution levels out of the 'severe' category. The Central Pollution Control Board reported the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 354, still classified as 'very poor'.

Transport contributed nearly 12% to the pollution levels, with neighboring Jhajjar adding another 11.9%. Construction activities accounted for 1.62% of the pollution, and various other sources contributed over 51%. Despite these figures, improved wind conditions offer only a temporary respite.

Health experts emphasize the dangers of prolonged exposure to high pollution levels, especially for infants. Meteorologists forecast continued wind assistance, but caution that direr conditions may return soon, posing ongoing health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)