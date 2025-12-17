Left Menu

Trump's Travel Ban Expansion: New Countries Listed

The Trump administration has broadened its travel ban by including five more countries and imposing new entry limits on others. This move aligns with ongoing efforts to restrict US travel and immigration, and follows an arrest related to a shooting incident involving National Guard troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 01:49 IST
Trump's Travel Ban Expansion: New Countries Listed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has announced the expansion of its so-called travel ban, now encompassing citizens from five additional countries. The decision forms part of an ongoing strategy to tighten US entry standards.

This expansion follows a serious incident last Thanksgiving weekend involving an Afghan national, which has renewed focus on US immigration policies. President Donald Trump's administration has now banned citizens from 12 countries with full or partial restrictions on others.

The latest additions to the list include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria. Furthermore, restrictions have intensified on those holding Palestinian-Authority-issued travel documents. An additional 15 countries now also face partial travel restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025