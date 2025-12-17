Trump's Travel Ban Expansion: New Countries Listed

The Trump administration has announced the expansion of its so-called travel ban, now encompassing citizens from five additional countries. The decision forms part of an ongoing strategy to tighten US entry standards.

This expansion follows a serious incident last Thanksgiving weekend involving an Afghan national, which has renewed focus on US immigration policies. President Donald Trump's administration has now banned citizens from 12 countries with full or partial restrictions on others.

The latest additions to the list include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria. Furthermore, restrictions have intensified on those holding Palestinian-Authority-issued travel documents. An additional 15 countries now also face partial travel restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)