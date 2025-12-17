Dana-Farber Settles: Integrity Breach in Cancer Research Exposed

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has agreed to a $15 million settlement following allegations of misusing National Institutes of Health grant funding. These funds were reportedly used to publish medical studies with manipulated images, as revealed by a whistleblower who highlighted these discrepancies in a blog post.

The Boston-based cancer research center subsequently sought to retract six studies and amend 31 others. The settlement covers 15 cancer research studies published between 2014 and 2020, which were found to have misrepresented or duplicated images and data.

Whistleblower Sholto David, who filed the lawsuit in April 2024, will receive a 17.5% share of the settlement. Dana-Farber acknowledged the issue and has been credited for its cooperation and efforts to improve research integrity.

