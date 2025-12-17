Left Menu

Blaze Near Eco Park: Rapid Response Saves Kolkata Shanties

A fire erupted at a cluster of shanties near Eco Park in Kolkata's New Town area on Wednesday evening. Six fire tenders responded, and four more rushed in to help contain the blaze. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the fire was controlled with the aid of local residents.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire broke out on Wednesday evening, engulfing a group of shanties near Eco Park in the New Town area of Kolkata.

Six fire tenders were deployed initially, with an additional four on the way to help in controlling the fast-spreading flames. Fortunately, there were no reports of any casualties or injuries.

The blaze, which began around 7.15 pm, prompted local authorities to cordon off the area and divert traffic. Residents teamed up with fire services personnel to bring the fire under control, demonstrated efficient crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

