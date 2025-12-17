Blaze Near Eco Park: Rapid Response Saves Kolkata Shanties
A fire broke out on Wednesday evening, engulfing a group of shanties near Eco Park in the New Town area of Kolkata.
Six fire tenders were deployed initially, with an additional four on the way to help in controlling the fast-spreading flames. Fortunately, there were no reports of any casualties or injuries.
The blaze, which began around 7.15 pm, prompted local authorities to cordon off the area and divert traffic. Residents teamed up with fire services personnel to bring the fire under control, demonstrated efficient crisis management.
