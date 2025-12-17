Left Menu

Dense Fog and Cold Wave Shut Down Bareilly Schools

Severe cold and dense fog have prompted the Bareilly district administration to close schools up to Class 8 for three days. The authorities have issued a warning for strict action if schools violate the closure order. An orange alert predicts continued cold and foggy conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bareilly district administration has ordered the closure of schools up to Class 8 for three days as a severe cold wave and dense fog grip the area.

In response to the extreme weather, officials announced that all government, aided, and private schools from Classes 1 to 8 would remain closed from December 18 to 20. Basic Siksha Adhikari Dr. Vinita stressed compliance with the order, warning of strict actions against violations.

The weather situation has worsened, with the coldest day in a decade recorded on Tuesday as temperatures hit 16.3°C. The administration advises caution, especially for children and the elderly, amid an orange alert for continued extreme conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

