Dense Fog and Cold Wave Shut Down Bareilly Schools

The Bareilly district administration has ordered the closure of schools up to Class 8 for three days as a severe cold wave and dense fog grip the area.

In response to the extreme weather, officials announced that all government, aided, and private schools from Classes 1 to 8 would remain closed from December 18 to 20. Basic Siksha Adhikari Dr. Vinita stressed compliance with the order, warning of strict actions against violations.

The weather situation has worsened, with the coldest day in a decade recorded on Tuesday as temperatures hit 16.3°C. The administration advises caution, especially for children and the elderly, amid an orange alert for continued extreme conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)