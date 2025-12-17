KTR Criticizes Congress for 'Murdering Democracy'

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has vehemently criticized the Congress, accusing them of undermining democracy within the Assembly. He condemned the Speaker's decision to protect defected MLAs as evidence of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi's disregard for both the nation's courts and the Constitution.

KTR ridiculed Congress leadership, claiming that posing with a Constitution copy is superficial. He targeted Rahul Gandhi, labeling him as an incompetent leader who disrespects the Anti-Defection Law initiated by his father, Rajiv Gandhi. KTR accused the Congress of double standards in safeguarding MLAs who admit defecting for 'development'.

The BRS leader argued that Congress hesitates to disqualify defectors to avoid by-elections, given the rising anti-incumbency sentiment against Revanth Reddy's two-year rule, especially with approaching Panchayat elections. KTR expressed concern over the alleged constitutional violations from encouraging defections to the Speaker's decisions believed to be Congress-influenced.

KTR concluded by asserting that Congress's technical maneuvers might delay consequences for defected MLAs, but constituency voters have already rejected them. He depicted these events as further mockery of constitutional values and democratic norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)