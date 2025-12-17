India-UAE Strengthen Military Ties with Desert Cyclone-II

An Indian Army contingent has set off for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the India-UAE Joint Military Exercise Desert Cyclone-II. Scheduled from December 18 to 30 in Abu Dhabi, the exercise includes 45 personnel from The Mechanised Infantry Regiment, joined by the equally numbered 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the UAE Land Forces.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that the exercise aims to enhance interoperability and foster defense cooperation between the forces through joint urban environment training. With a focus on sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate, the collaboration will allow both forces to work together seamlessly in peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, and stability missions.

Running for nearly two weeks, the exercise will engage troops in a comprehensive array of tactical drills, including urban combat, heliborne operations, and mission planning. Emphasizing modern warfare techniques, integration of UAS and counter-UAS strategies will also be practiced to prepare for operations in urban locales. Building on substantial diplomatic visits, Desert Cyclone-II is seen as a pivotal point in strengthening the India-UAE defense partnership.

