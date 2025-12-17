Left Menu

Omar Abdullah: Navigating the Turbulent Waters of Indo-Pak Relations

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the challenges in normalizing ties with Pakistan, emphasizing the spike in terrorism and ineffective civilian leadership in Islamabad. He urged Pakistan to take concrete actions against terrorism, noting the historical tensions rooted in Jammu and Kashmir's choice to join India.

Updated: 17-12-2025 22:45 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed skepticism about normalizing relations with Pakistan, citing a recent surge in terror incidents. Speaking at the 'Express Adda' event organized by The Indian Express, Abdullah pointed to the lack of credible civilian partners in Islamabad as a major obstacle.

He stated that the responsibility for creating a conducive dialogue environment lies with Pakistan. Abdullah referred to attacks in Pahalgam and Delhi as evidence of continuing security challenges, arguing that India cannot simply overlook these provocations.

Abdullah stressed the importance of concrete actions by Pakistan, especially in bringing those responsible for the Mumbai attacks to justice, preventing attacks on Indian soil, and stopping non-state actors from disrupting regional peace. He questioned the efficacy of engaging with Pakistan's civilian government, indicating that real power lies with the military.

