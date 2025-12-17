Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Embraces Digital Governance for Efficient Service Delivery

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to utilize all funds from centrally sponsored schemes by January 15, aiming to spend Rs 30,000 crore. Transitioning to e-governance, the state will offer government services online, leveraging blockchain technology for certificate verification, while expediting infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh Embraces Digital Governance for Efficient Service Delivery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to expedite fund utilization and enhance governance efficiency, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to exhaust funds allocated through centrally sponsored schemes by January 15, targeting an expenditure of Rs 30,000 crore.

Emphasizing digital transformation, Andhra Pradesh will transition to paperless operations with services provided online and initial steps executed through the Manamitra WhatsApp governance system, facilitating easier access to government services for citizens.

In the push for advanced technology, initiatives like AP DigiVerify will integrate blockchain to obliterate physical certificate verifications, while recent infrastructure deals highlight a focus on developing maritime and logistics sectors.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025