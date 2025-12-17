Andhra Pradesh Embraces Digital Governance for Efficient Service Delivery

In a move to expedite fund utilization and enhance governance efficiency, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to exhaust funds allocated through centrally sponsored schemes by January 15, targeting an expenditure of Rs 30,000 crore.

Emphasizing digital transformation, Andhra Pradesh will transition to paperless operations with services provided online and initial steps executed through the Manamitra WhatsApp governance system, facilitating easier access to government services for citizens.

In the push for advanced technology, initiatives like AP DigiVerify will integrate blockchain to obliterate physical certificate verifications, while recent infrastructure deals highlight a focus on developing maritime and logistics sectors.