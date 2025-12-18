Left Menu

Lab Leak Suspected in Spanish Swine Fever Outbreak

Spanish police searched a Barcelona laboratory amid suspicions that it may be linked to an African swine fever outbreak. The outbreak has been detected in wild boars and poses a threat to Spain's pork exports. The laboratory, Cresa, denies being the source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police conducted a search at a laboratory near Barcelona this week, investigating the potential origin of the African swine fever outbreak afflicting the region. Concerns have arisen that a possible lab leak might be responsible, following genome sequencing consistent with research strains.

The search operation, ordered by a local judge, was carried out at the Centre for Research in Animal Health (Cresa). This investigation forms part of confidential preliminary proceedings. Cresa has publicly denied being the outbreak source, although it lies within the six-kilometer quarantine zone.

The outbreak, Spain's first since 1994, threatens its substantial pork industry, the largest in the EU. Authorities detected the virus in 26 wild boar carcasses but reported no farm infections, and initiatives to manage the situation continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

