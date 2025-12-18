Delhi's Breathing Divide: Men Inhale More Pollution Than Women

A recent five-year study has unveiled a disparity between men and women in Delhi when it comes to inhaling polluted air. Conducted by researchers from the Netaji Subhas University of Technology, along with a Noida-based consultancy, the study found that men have a higher lung deposition of PM2.5 and PM10 compared to women. This disparity stems from physiological differences, such as men's greater breathing volume and airflow.

Data collected from 39 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi between 2019 and 2023 indicates that men sitting in traffic or walking absorb significantly more pollution than women. The study, titled 'Respiratory deposition of particulate matter in Delhi: A five-year assessment of exposure patterns and health risks', calls for urgent policy changes to reduce exposure risks, especially for those commuting or working outdoors.

Analysis further reveals that Delhi residents have lung deposition rates of particulate matter about ten times the level allowed under India's air quality standards, and forty times higher than World Health Organization guidelines. The highest pollution absorption was noted during evening commutes and festive periods like Diwali. Temporary Covid-19 lockdowns during 2020 significantly reduced lung deposition, highlighting the impact of decreased traffic and industrial activities on air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)