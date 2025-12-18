Left Menu

Transforming Food Systems: A Dual Crisis Solution

A study indicates that current food systems could push global temperatures beyond 2°C, the limit set by the Paris Agreement. It highlights the dual crises of obesity and climate change propelled by unsustainable food systems and calls for a shift towards healthier, eco-friendly diets to mitigate these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:14 IST
Transforming Food Systems: A Dual Crisis Solution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study has warned that current global food systems could significantly contribute to surpassing the 2 degrees Celsius global warming threshold set in the Paris Agreement, even if fossil fuel emissions were halted today. The study notes that food systems not only exacerbate climate change but also drive obesity by promoting unhealthy, high-calorie diets.

The research, conducted by an international team from the UK, US, Australia, and Singapore, underscores the urgency of reforming profit-oriented food systems to address health and climate concerns. Recommendations include promoting healthy foods via subsidies, imposing taxes on unhealthy foods, and restricting marketing, particularly in low-income areas.

Lead researchers emphasize that altering the food system offers a more sustainable solution than relying solely on weight-loss drugs or surgeries. Inaction could result in half the world's population being overweight or obese by 2035, further elevating the risks of chronic diseases and inflating healthcare costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025