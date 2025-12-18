Transforming Food Systems: A Dual Crisis Solution

A recent study has warned that current global food systems could significantly contribute to surpassing the 2 degrees Celsius global warming threshold set in the Paris Agreement, even if fossil fuel emissions were halted today. The study notes that food systems not only exacerbate climate change but also drive obesity by promoting unhealthy, high-calorie diets.

The research, conducted by an international team from the UK, US, Australia, and Singapore, underscores the urgency of reforming profit-oriented food systems to address health and climate concerns. Recommendations include promoting healthy foods via subsidies, imposing taxes on unhealthy foods, and restricting marketing, particularly in low-income areas.

Lead researchers emphasize that altering the food system offers a more sustainable solution than relying solely on weight-loss drugs or surgeries. Inaction could result in half the world's population being overweight or obese by 2035, further elevating the risks of chronic diseases and inflating healthcare costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)