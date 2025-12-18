Left Menu

Sarajevo Suffocates: Pollution Crisis Grounds Flights and Halts Construction

Sarajevo faces a pollution crisis as thick fog forces flight cancellations, grounds construction, and prompts residents to wear masks. Situated in a valley, the city struggles with winter pollution from heating and transportation, leading to severe health risks and environmental challenges in the Balkans.

18-12-2025
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

Flights were called off, children advised to remain indoors, and outdoor construction suspended in Sarajevo on Thursday, as a dense fog settled over the Bosnian capital.

Winter in Sarajevo reliably brings heavy pollution caused largely by heating and transportation emissions. The city's geography, nestled in a mountain-circled valley, frequently traps polluted air, worsening conditions without wind.

Thursday saw several flight cancellations from Sarajevo airport, while drivers navigated through the morning commute with low visibility. Many residents resorted to wearing face masks as protection against the toxic air, deemed 'unhealthy' by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.



Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

