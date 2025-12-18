Sarajevo Suffocates: Pollution Crisis Grounds Flights and Halts Construction
Sarajevo faces a pollution crisis as thick fog forces flight cancellations, grounds construction, and prompts residents to wear masks. Situated in a valley, the city struggles with winter pollution from heating and transportation, leading to severe health risks and environmental challenges in the Balkans.
Flights were called off, children advised to remain indoors, and outdoor construction suspended in Sarajevo on Thursday, as a dense fog settled over the Bosnian capital.
Winter in Sarajevo reliably brings heavy pollution caused largely by heating and transportation emissions. The city's geography, nestled in a mountain-circled valley, frequently traps polluted air, worsening conditions without wind.
Thursday saw several flight cancellations from Sarajevo airport, while drivers navigated through the morning commute with low visibility. Many residents resorted to wearing face masks as protection against the toxic air, deemed 'unhealthy' by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.
