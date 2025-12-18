Sarajevo Suffocates: Pollution Crisis Grounds Flights and Halts Construction

Flights were called off, children advised to remain indoors, and outdoor construction suspended in Sarajevo on Thursday, as a dense fog settled over the Bosnian capital.

Winter in Sarajevo reliably brings heavy pollution caused largely by heating and transportation emissions. The city's geography, nestled in a mountain-circled valley, frequently traps polluted air, worsening conditions without wind.

Thursday saw several flight cancellations from Sarajevo airport, while drivers navigated through the morning commute with low visibility. Many residents resorted to wearing face masks as protection against the toxic air, deemed 'unhealthy' by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.

(With inputs from agencies.)