Left Menu

Delhi Tightens Grip: No PUC, No Fuel Rule Kicks In

Delhi has implemented strict air pollution controls with a 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, barring vehicles without valid pollution certificates from refueling. Traffic authorities and the transport department have intensified compliance checks at city entry points and petrol pumps to curb the worsening pollution levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:18 IST
Delhi Tightens Grip: No PUC, No Fuel Rule Kicks In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnessed stringent checks at its borders and petrol stations as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into effect, ensuring vehicles comply with pollution standards. Traffic police and transport department teams are thoroughly verifying pollution-under-control certificates to mitigate the worsening air pollution crisis.

The initiative, part of an anti-pollution drive, has led to a noticeable decrease in road traffic as non-compliant vehicles are denied fuel. Mukesh Kumar, a commuter, acknowledged the rule's rationale but voiced concerns over its impact on vehicle usage. Meanwhile, the DTC has been manually checking documents due to a lack of automated systems.

At the Delhi-Noida border, enforcement teams noted a drop in violations owing to heightened awareness. However, challenges remain, including the efficacy of manual checks. Authorities called for regional implementation across the National Capital Region to avoid refueling in neighboring states, as Delhi moves towards stricter pollution controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025