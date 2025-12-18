Delhi Tightens Grip: No PUC, No Fuel Rule Kicks In

Delhi witnessed stringent checks at its borders and petrol stations as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into effect, ensuring vehicles comply with pollution standards. Traffic police and transport department teams are thoroughly verifying pollution-under-control certificates to mitigate the worsening air pollution crisis.

The initiative, part of an anti-pollution drive, has led to a noticeable decrease in road traffic as non-compliant vehicles are denied fuel. Mukesh Kumar, a commuter, acknowledged the rule's rationale but voiced concerns over its impact on vehicle usage. Meanwhile, the DTC has been manually checking documents due to a lack of automated systems.

At the Delhi-Noida border, enforcement teams noted a drop in violations owing to heightened awareness. However, challenges remain, including the efficacy of manual checks. Authorities called for regional implementation across the National Capital Region to avoid refueling in neighboring states, as Delhi moves towards stricter pollution controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)