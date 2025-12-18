Tragic Highway Encounter: Leopard Cub Loses Life

A leopard cub was tragically killed after a vehicle struck it on National Highway-730 in Pilibhit district. The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, occurred when the cub presumably lost its way and ventured onto the highway. Forest officials reported that the vehicle fled the scene.

Divisional Forest Officer Bharat Kumar, upon reaching with his team, initiated efforts to identify the vehicle. The carcass was sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigative process. The severe impact resulted in the cub's immediate death, according to officials.

Witnesses alerted authorities, leading police to analyze CCTV footage from nearby establishments in hopes of tracing the vehicle and driver. The implicated driver faces legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act pending identification.

(With inputs from agencies.)