Tragic Highway Encounter: Leopard Cub Loses Life

A leopard cub was killed on National Highway-730 in Pilibhit after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. The cub, strayed from the forest, died instantly. Forest officials, led by DFO Bharat Kumar, are seeking the driver responsible, with CCTV footage aiding the investigation under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A leopard cub was tragically killed after a vehicle struck it on National Highway-730 in Pilibhit district. The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, occurred when the cub presumably lost its way and ventured onto the highway. Forest officials reported that the vehicle fled the scene.

Divisional Forest Officer Bharat Kumar, upon reaching with his team, initiated efforts to identify the vehicle. The carcass was sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigative process. The severe impact resulted in the cub's immediate death, according to officials.

Witnesses alerted authorities, leading police to analyze CCTV footage from nearby establishments in hopes of tracing the vehicle and driver. The implicated driver faces legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act pending identification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

