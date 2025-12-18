Construction Tragedy: Fatal Incident Raises Safety Concerns

A tragic incident unfolded in the city as a four-year-old girl lost her life, and three others were injured when hollow bricks from an under-construction building's fourth floor fell onto a cement sheet shed. The incident took place between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, reported the police.

The young girl, identified as Manushree, was among the victims, alongside her mother Mamatha and two other children, Shriyan and Shekhar. All victims are from Bhoragi village, Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district, and they were residing in a shed where the construction accident occurred.

Authorities have revealed preliminary findings of negligence; the construction reportedly lacked proper safety measures. Srinivasulu, a person identified by police, was allegedly responsible. An investigation is underway, and a case is registered at the HAL police station, stated Deputy Commissioner K Parshuram.

(With inputs from agencies.)