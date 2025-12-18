Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Young Life in Odisha

A four-year-old girl named Yamuna Bhatra died and two other children were critically injured when a wall collapsed in Nabarangpur district, Odisha. The incident occurred in the Umerkote police station area while the children were playing. The injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Nabarangpur district where a young girl lost her life and two others were severely injured following the collapse of a house wall. Identified as Yamuna Bhatra, aged four, the child was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The unfortunate event took place in the Umerkote police station vicinity as the children were engaged in play. Local residents hurriedly came to their aid, rushing the children to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

Authorities have stated that the injured children are still receiving care, while Yamuna's body is set to be returned to her family post-mortem. The investigation into the collapse is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

