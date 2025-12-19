Govt Orders Weekly Pollution Fix as Yadav Reviews NCR Air Action Plans
The Minister stressed that implementation challenges would be resolved through regular inter-state coordination at the highest levels.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, chaired a high-level review meeting today to assess the Action Plans of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCR municipal bodies amid persistent poor air quality in the Delhi-NCR region. This marks the fourth structured review since 3 December 2025, held under a prescribed format to ensure accountability and measurable progress. Union Minister of State (EFCC) Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh also attended.
Monthly High-Level Reviews to Begin in January 2026
Expressing concern over the continued deterioration of air quality, Shri Yadav announced that starting January 2026, the Centre will hold monthly ministerial-level reviews of state action plans. States were instructed to integrate all NCR city plans into unified presentations to ensure coordinated regional implementation.
The Minister stressed that implementation challenges would be resolved through regular inter-state coordination at the highest levels.
States and Municipal Bodies Directed to Sustain Momentum
Presentations from State Governments and Municipal Bodies were reviewed in detail. Shri Yadav instructed authorities to maintain and intensify their measures until clear, visible improvements in air quality are achieved.
While strict action must be taken against defaulters, the Minister emphasised that enforcement should not cause avoidable inconvenience to the general public. Identified gaps and bottlenecks are to be corrected immediately, with another review scheduled in 15 days.
Traffic Management, Public Transport & Congestion Hotspots
Key directives included:
-
Ensuring smooth traffic flow at 62 identified congestion hotspots
-
Corporates and industrial units in NCR to shift to EV/CNG buses for employee transport
-
Implementing staggered timings for offices, malls and commercial centres to reduce peak-hour loads
-
Providing end-to-end public transport on high-traffic corridors
Authorities were also ordered to fast-track Integrated Smart Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida, while ensuring that enforcement checks themselves do not create new congestion points.
Improving Last-Mile Connectivity & Road Infrastructure
The Minister directed coordinated planning with DMRC and state transport departments to improve last-mile connectivity to metro stations across NCR.
Other instructions included:
-
Clearing encroachments causing congestion within 10 days
-
Ensuring pothole-free roads through proper annual maintenance contracts
-
Improving drainage systems to prevent monsoon-related damage
-
Strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms under CAQM supervision
-
Expanding public engagement through targeted IEC campaigns
Immediate Measures Required for Visible Air Quality Gains
The Minister directed authorities to ensure a visible improvement within one week, with urgent actions including:
-
Removal of accumulated dust, C&D waste, and roadside debris
-
Containment of biomass burning
-
Strict enforcement of construction bans during high-pollution periods
-
Assigning officers responsibility for Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) with GPS tracking
Elected representatives are also to be engaged to enhance accountability.
New Protocols for C&D Waste and Demolition Activities
CAQM was instructed to:
-
Issue guidelines preventing demolition activities unless C&D waste collection centres exist within a 10 km radius
-
Enforce a ban on all C&D activities from October to December
-
Explore partnerships with start-ups and private sector companies for innovative, scalable C&D waste solutions
Curbing Industrial Pollution & Enforcing OCEMS Installation
Directions included:
-
Sealing illegal tyre-burning units and other unauthorised polluting establishments
-
Ensuring installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) in all polluting units, especially in Haryana
-
Enforcing strict 31 December deadline for OCEMS compliance
-
Strengthening solid waste management, including joint disposal of Bandhwari legacy waste by Gurugram and Faridabad
Agricultural Emissions: New Push for Crop Residue Management
Haryana was directed to:
-
Replace defunct Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines
-
Use paddy straw in power plants, brick kilns and crematoriums
-
Promote pelletisation units with Central support
-
Explore decentralised CBG and ethanol plants to create revenue streams and stop stubble burning
Plantation Drive, Toll Plaza Reforms and Road Maintenance
In coordination with the Delhi Forest Department, the Minister ordered exploration of plantation sites in the NDMC area, targeting 11 lakh saplings on World Environment Day 2026.
NHAI was advised to:
-
Reduce toll plaza congestion through upgraded sensors and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)
-
Ensure proper upkeep of major NCR highways
Wide Participation from Key Agencies
The meeting was attended by:
-
Secretary (MoEFCC)
-
Chairman, CAQM
-
Senior officials from MoRTH, Heavy Industries, State Governments
-
DMRC MD
-
Officials from MCD, NDMC, Delhi Police, NHAI, DDA
-
Municipal Commissioners and DMs of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad
-
CPCB, SPCBs and DPCC representatives
The Minister reiterated that the combined efforts of all government levels are essential to restore healthy air in Delhi-NCR.