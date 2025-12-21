Left Menu

Chilly Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Await Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for cold conditions and dense fog in several parts of Jharkhand. Temperatures have dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in multiple districts. A 'yellow alert' for cold has been issued in Garhwa, Palamu, and others, while dense fog is expected across 15 districts.

  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for cold conditions in Jharkhand. This warning covers the districts of Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, and Lohardaga, with temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog has also been predicted for 15 districts, including major areas like Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Giridih. Officials recommend that residents exercise caution in these affected areas.

The cold wave and foggy conditions are expected to persist until Monday morning, impacting both rural and urban regions. As per IMD bulletins, cold weather has already been reported in Gumla and Khunti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

