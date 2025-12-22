Tigress Takes Flight: Aerial Relocation for Conservation Success

A significant conservation initiative took place as a three-year-old tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh was airlifted to Rajasthan. This strategic move aims to boost genetic diversity among tigers and enhance conservation efforts across the region.

The tigress, identified as PN-224, embarked on her journey via an Army MI-17 helicopter, landing in Jaipur on Sunday night. Following her air travel, she was transported by road to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi district and placed in an enclosure on Monday.

This milestone operation involved locating and tranquillising PN-224 under veterinary supervision for safe transit. Continuous health monitoring is in place for the tigress, ensuring her successful adaptation to the new environment.

