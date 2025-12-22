Left Menu

Tigress Takes Flight: Aerial Relocation for Conservation Success

A three-year-old tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh was airlifted to Rajasthan in an initiative to enhance genetic diversity and strengthen tiger conservation efforts. This inter-state relocation marks a milestone in wildlife preservation, with the tigress now residing in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve, Bundi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bundi | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:02 IST
Tigress Takes Flight: Aerial Relocation for Conservation Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant conservation initiative took place as a three-year-old tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh was airlifted to Rajasthan. This strategic move aims to boost genetic diversity among tigers and enhance conservation efforts across the region.

The tigress, identified as PN-224, embarked on her journey via an Army MI-17 helicopter, landing in Jaipur on Sunday night. Following her air travel, she was transported by road to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi district and placed in an enclosure on Monday.

This milestone operation involved locating and tranquillising PN-224 under veterinary supervision for safe transit. Continuous health monitoring is in place for the tigress, ensuring her successful adaptation to the new environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025