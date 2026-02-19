UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace at Crossroads Over Gaza

The United Nations Security Council has called for the ceasefire deal in Gaza to become permanent, expressing significant concern over Israeli expansion in the West Bank. This development comes as President Donald Trump prepares for his inaugural Board of Peace meeting, aimed at discussing the future of the Palestinian territories.

Originally set for Thursday, the high-level UN session was moved to accommodate the Board of Peace meeting, highlighting potential clashes between the UN's objectives and Trump's initiative. Pakistan, a member of both groups, denounced Israeli settlement plans as a violation of international law, receiving support from other nations.

The situation underscores a critical moment in the Middle East, with a two-state solution being seen as vital by various international voices, including Israel and Palestine civil society groups. While aspects of the recent US-brokered ceasefire have progressed, significant challenges remain, such as deploying an international security force and rebuilding Gaza.

