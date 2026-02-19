Left Menu

UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace at Crossroads Over Gaza

The UN Security Council urged a permanent Gaza ceasefire while criticizing Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank amid President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace meeting. The dual agendas signify potential conflict between UN goals and Trump's ambitions for global conflict mediation, raising skepticism among key US allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-02-2026 06:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 06:13 IST
UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace at Crossroads Over Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has called for the ceasefire deal in Gaza to become permanent, expressing significant concern over Israeli expansion in the West Bank. This development comes as President Donald Trump prepares for his inaugural Board of Peace meeting, aimed at discussing the future of the Palestinian territories.

Originally set for Thursday, the high-level UN session was moved to accommodate the Board of Peace meeting, highlighting potential clashes between the UN's objectives and Trump's initiative. Pakistan, a member of both groups, denounced Israeli settlement plans as a violation of international law, receiving support from other nations.

The situation underscores a critical moment in the Middle East, with a two-state solution being seen as vital by various international voices, including Israel and Palestine civil society groups. While aspects of the recent US-brokered ceasefire have progressed, significant challenges remain, such as deploying an international security force and rebuilding Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Police's 'D-Hunt' Drive: A Strong Stance Against Drug Trafficking

Kerala Police's 'D-Hunt' Drive: A Strong Stance Against Drug Trafficking

 India
2
Currency Tensions Mount Amid Global Economic Shifts

Currency Tensions Mount Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Expanded Detention Powers: Trump's Impact on Refugees

Expanded Detention Powers: Trump's Impact on Refugees

 Global
4
Healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences will flourish with AI: Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal at AI Impact Summit.

Healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences will flourish with AI...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026