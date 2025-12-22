Powerful Earthquake Jolts Papua New Guinea
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 106 km (66 miles), shaking the region and raising concerns about potential impacts and aftershocks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:15 IST
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 in magnitude jolted the Papua New Guinea region on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
The seismic event struck with a significant depth of 106 kilometers, raising alarms and concerns in the area.
Authorities are assessing the potential impacts and any likely aftershocks following the quake.
