Cyclone Ditwah's Trail of Destruction in Sri Lanka: A $4.1 Billion Havoc

The recent fury of Cyclone Ditwah has wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, resulting in an estimated $4.1 billion in direct physical damages, according to a World Bank report unveiled on Monday. This colossal figure translates to roughly four percent of the nation's GDP, underscoring the cyclone's devastating impact.

Deemed one of the most severe cyclones in Sri Lanka's modern history, Ditwah adversely affected nearly two million people and around 500,000 families across all 25 districts. Essential services were disrupted, livelihoods were shattered, and the broader economy took a significant hit, particularly in the Central province's Kandy district, where damages are assessed at $689 million.

The World Bank is channeling up to $120 million into recovery efforts, targeting the restoration of healthcare, water supply, education, agriculture, and connectivity services. The focus remains on rebuilding resilient infrastructure to prevent future calamities of such magnitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)