Structural Setback: Bridge Slab Demolished Due to Tilt

An under-construction bridge slab near Titala intersection tilted and was demolished for safety reasons. The incident involved a 200-tonne slab on a 50-metre span of the bridge. Authorities assured no injuries or public safety threats were posed. Reconstruction plans are underway.

Updated: 23-12-2025 19:07 IST
A slab belonging to an under-construction bridge near Titala intersection on the new 150-feet Ring Road was demolished due to a tilt, officials reported on Tuesday. Though the incident was concerning, no injuries were reported, and public safety remained uncompromised, authorities assured.

The event took place on Monday morning during the slab-filling operation over a 50-metre stretch of the bridge, confirmed Rajkot Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO G V Miyani. It was determined that the support structure of the slab failed, resulting in its tilt.

An executive engineer advised the removal of the entire 200-tonne slab. Subsequently, a new slab is being constructed to ensure structural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

