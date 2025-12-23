Left Menu

Union Minister Inaugurates New Centre for Mining Excellence at IIT-ISM

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy opened a new centre of excellence for critical minerals and mining simulation at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad. He engaged with experts on technology innovation in mining and held talks with Coal India Limited officials about boosting coal production. Visits to areas affected by gas emissions were also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:54 IST
On his two-day visit to Jharkhand, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, inaugurated a cutting-edge centre of excellence for critical minerals and a mining simulator at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad.

Reddy engaged in a video conference with national and international experts, discussing advanced technology's role in modernizing mining techniques. His itinerary included interactions with IIT-ISM students about the evolution of mining technology.

He concluded his visit with a review meeting at BCCL headquarters to focus on coal production enhancement and quality assurance and planned a trip to the gas-affected area of Kenduadih, pledging to meet families impacted by recent carbon monoxide emissions.

