Union Minister Inaugurates New Centre for Mining Excellence at IIT-ISM

On his two-day visit to Jharkhand, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, inaugurated a cutting-edge centre of excellence for critical minerals and a mining simulator at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad.

Reddy engaged in a video conference with national and international experts, discussing advanced technology's role in modernizing mining techniques. His itinerary included interactions with IIT-ISM students about the evolution of mining technology.

He concluded his visit with a review meeting at BCCL headquarters to focus on coal production enhancement and quality assurance and planned a trip to the gas-affected area of Kenduadih, pledging to meet families impacted by recent carbon monoxide emissions.

