WMO, GWP launch global flood forecasting community to strengthen early warnings

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Standing Committee on Hydrology (SC-Hyd), in partnership with the Global Water Partnership (GWP), has launched the Flood Forecasting and Warning Community of Practice (CoP)—a global platform designed to strengthen flood early warning systems through collaboration, knowledge exchange, and capacity development. The Community of Practice was officially launched on 13 October, bringing together professionals working across hydrology, meteorology, disaster risk reduction, climate services, and water management.

The new platform aims to bridge the gap between science and operations by enabling practitioners to share operational experience, tools, case studies, and lessons learned. By fostering peer-to-peer learning and cross-sectoral dialogue, the Community of Practice seeks to help countries deliver timely, reliable, and actionable flood warnings to communities at risk—an increasingly urgent need as climate change intensifies flood hazards worldwide.

Country Experiences Highlight Evolving Flood Warning Systems

During the launch event, representatives from four countries shared practical experiences demonstrating how flood forecasting and warning systems are evolving across diverse hydrological and institutional contexts.

Pakistan highlighted lessons from recent monsoon seasons, stressing the importance of real-time hydrometeorological monitoring networks, improved data sharing, and strong operational coordination among agencies to support early decision-making during rapidly developing flood events.

Niger presented progress in regional flood management along the Niger River, showing how harmonized data standards and basin-wide collaboration among countries can significantly improve flood preparedness and response.

China showcased advances in data automation and digital forecasting tools, alongside the critical role of WMO Regional Training Centres in building technical capacity for flood modelling, forecasting, and system maintenance.

South Africa shared its experience with impact-based forecasting, demonstrating how clearer risk communication, user-focused warnings, and community engagement can translate forecasts into more effective early action and reduced losses.

Together, these examples illustrated how technical innovation, institutional coordination, and effective communication are all essential components of modern flood early warning systems.

Supporting Global Initiatives and Open-Source Innovation

The WMO Secretariat also presented how participants can engage with ongoing initiatives such as Water at the Heart of Climate Action (WHCA) and the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Initiative, both of which support countries in strengthening hydrological services and early warning capacities.

A key highlight was the introduction of the Flood Forecasting Framework (FFF)—an open-source, modular, and interoperable approach designed to support the long-term sustainability of flood forecasting systems. The FFF enables National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) to adopt flexible tools tailored to local hydrological conditions while integrating seamlessly with broader multi-hazard early warning services.

A Growing Global Community

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Community of Practice already includes 138 members, with participation continuing to grow. Members gain access to technical guidance on hydrometeorological hazards, resources on hydrological modelling and forecasting, and pathways to strengthen institutional capacity, data management, and operational readiness.

The Community is guided by open dialogue, collaboration, and continuous learning between forecasters, practitioners, researchers, and decision-makers, ensuring it evolves in response to user needs and emerging challenges.

Advancing Early Warnings for All

The launch of the Community of Practice represents a significant milestone in global efforts to reduce flood impacts, which remain among the deadliest and most costly natural hazards worldwide. With climate change altering rainfall patterns, river flows, and extreme weather risks, strengthening flood forecasting capacity is critical for protecting lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

The strong interest in the initiative was reflected in the participation of more than 300 representatives from NMHSs, research institutions, river basin organizations, and development partners from 60 countries during the inaugural session. This broad engagement underscores the global demand for a more coordinated, knowledge-driven approach to flood forecasting and warning.

By promoting innovation, peer learning, and operational excellence across the flood forecasting value chain, the WMO–GWP Community of Practice is expected to play a key role in supporting the global ambition of Early Warnings for All.