Delhi's Dining Hotspots Intensify Safety Protocols After Goa Tragedy

Following a nightclub fire in Goa, Delhi's restaurants and clubs are enhancing fire and crowd safety measures. This includes regular safety drills, additional staff deployment, and strict compliance with safety protocols. The Delhi Fire Services and excise department have intensified inspections and warned establishments of strict penalties for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to prevent tragedies similar to the recent nightclub fire in Goa, Delhi's restaurants and clubs are adopting stringent safety measures. Enhanced protocols are being enforced after a comprehensive citywide inspection by Delhi Fire Services.

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India, confirmed that advisory notices have been circulated urging member establishments to reinforce their safety guidelines. This includes verifying the functionality of all equipment and ensuring free access to emergency exits, especially during peak hours.

Joy Singh, founder of renowned local clubs, highlights their ongoing commitment to safety, noting the frequency of their safety drills and crowd management strategies. Meanwhile, Slique club's Bharatesh emphasizes their readiness for the upcoming festive season by intensifying safety precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

