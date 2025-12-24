Delhi's Dining Hotspots Intensify Safety Protocols After Goa Tragedy

In a bid to prevent tragedies similar to the recent nightclub fire in Goa, Delhi's restaurants and clubs are adopting stringent safety measures. Enhanced protocols are being enforced after a comprehensive citywide inspection by Delhi Fire Services.

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India, confirmed that advisory notices have been circulated urging member establishments to reinforce their safety guidelines. This includes verifying the functionality of all equipment and ensuring free access to emergency exits, especially during peak hours.

Joy Singh, founder of renowned local clubs, highlights their ongoing commitment to safety, noting the frequency of their safety drills and crowd management strategies. Meanwhile, Slique club's Bharatesh emphasizes their readiness for the upcoming festive season by intensifying safety precautions.

