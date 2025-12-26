Punjab, Haryana gripped by severe cold, Narnaul coldest at 5.5 degrees Celsius

Punjab and Haryana were gripped by severe cold on Friday, though the minimum temperatures stayed above the season's normal in several places.

With a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place among the two states, according to the local meteorological department. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above the season's average, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures at 8.4 and 7.7 degrees Celsius respectively, around two notches above normal, the Met office said.

Pathankot recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius and Bathinda recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius, while Gurdaspur and Faridkot recorded 6 and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, saw a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius.

In the neighbouring Haryana, the minimum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, while Hisar registered a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal witnessed a low of 8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered minimum temperatures of 7.8, 7.5 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

