Tragic Tea: Mystery Surrounds Ambala Woman's Death

In a startling turn of events, a 33-year-old woman named Roshni died after allegedly consuming tea in her Ambala Cantonment home, causing police to intervene by halting her cremation process following allegations of foul play by her brother.

Roshni, who lived in a rented residence with her husband and two children, was rushed to a nearby private clinic where doctors pronounced her deceased. The narrative grew more complex when her maternal family accused her in-laws of not informing them about her untimely death.

The authorities, acting on the complaint from Roshni's brother, intervened at the cremation site. The police now await the results of a post-mortem examination from the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment to determine the next course of action, as further investigations continue.