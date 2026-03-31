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Tragic Tea: Mystery Surrounds Ambala Woman's Death

Roshni, a 33-year-old woman from Ambala Cantonment, died suddenly after drinking tea. Allegations of foul play arose when her maternal family was not informed of her death. Police intervened by stopping the cremation and initiating an investigation, awaiting the post-mortem report for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:22 IST
Tragic Tea: Mystery Surrounds Ambala Woman's Death
Roshni
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events, a 33-year-old woman named Roshni died after allegedly consuming tea in her Ambala Cantonment home, causing police to intervene by halting her cremation process following allegations of foul play by her brother.

Roshni, who lived in a rented residence with her husband and two children, was rushed to a nearby private clinic where doctors pronounced her deceased. The narrative grew more complex when her maternal family accused her in-laws of not informing them about her untimely death.

The authorities, acting on the complaint from Roshni's brother, intervened at the cremation site. The police now await the results of a post-mortem examination from the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment to determine the next course of action, as further investigations continue.

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