Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad lead magicpin's food delivery volumes in 2025

With the launch of Inner Circle, we added over 6 lakh verified student and corporate users and on-boarded 80,000 merchants across food delivery, budget dining and fine dining this year - strengthening everyday access to affordable and budget meals, magicpin CEO Founder Anshoo Sharma said.On magicpin, demand peaked during celebrations, surged late into the night and scaled rapidly across metros led by Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:52 IST
Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad led food delivery volumes for magicpin in 2025, with the food delivery platform adding over 6 lakh student and corporate users through its Inner Circle programme during the year, the company said on Friday.

The country's third-largest food delivery firm on-boarded more than 80,000 merchants across food delivery, budget dining and fine dining segments in 2025.

magicNOW, its 15-minute quick delivery service, contributed 13 per cent of the food delivery orders after scaling to 20 cities in 2025, the company said.

magicpin also unveiled insights on food delivery trends captured during the year in its 'How India Eats' report.

''2025 marked a clear shift towards value-led, habitual food ordering in India. With the launch of Inner Circle, we added over 6 lakh verified student and corporate users and on-boarded 80,000+ merchants across food delivery, budget dining and fine dining this year - strengthening everyday access to affordable and budget meals,'' magicpin CEO & Founder Anshoo Sharma said.

On magicpin, demand peaked during celebrations, surged late into the night and scaled rapidly across metros led by Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata. Biryani was the top-most ordered dish in 2025 with nearly 10 million orders. Meanwhile, a single customer in Delhi-NCR spent Rs 20,000 on pizzas. The chicken roll emerged as the most-ordered snack of the year, followed by chicken momos and fries, it said.

