Deliberate attempts to push Aravallis into danger can have far-reaching consequences: Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday claimed that 90 per cent of the Aravallis would not be protected under the redefinition of the hills, and warned that ''deliberate attempts'' to push the mountain range into danger could have far-reaching consequences, including the Thar desert expanding up to Delhi.

Attending the National Students' Union of India's (NSUI's) march as part of their 'Save Aravalli - Save the Future' campaign, he pointed out that the Aravallis act as a security shield against air pollution, and in preserving groundwater, as well as the ecology. ''People across the country are worried about who is deliberately putting the Aravalli range, which has served as a protective shield for crores of people since ancient times, in danger. If the Aravallis is destroyed, the desert could expand up to Delhi,'' Pilot claimed.

He joined the march with his son. This is the first time Pilot has brought his son to a political demonstration.

Police stopped the march at the Government Hostel intersection, warning that permission had only been granted up to that point and that action would be taken if they attempted to proceed further. The march then concluded.

Referring to Forest Survey of India (FSI) data, Pilot said that 90 per cent of the Aravalli range would become unprotected under the definition prescribed by the Centre.

Last month, the Supreme Court accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.

''Aravalli Hill'' will be defined as any landform in the designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an ''Aravali Range'' will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

Pilot said, ''According to FSI data, there are 1.18 lakh hills in the Aravalli range below 100 metres, while only 1,048 hills are above 100 metres. This means nearly 90 per cent of the Aravalli area would go outside the definition and become unprotected.'' The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the government's claim that no activity would be allowed without permission was misleading, as similar restrictions have existed for the past two decades.

''Despite these bans, illegal mining has been taking place right under the government's nose and continues even today. What steps is the government taking to stop it?'' he asked.

Pilot warned that the Aravalli range plays a crucial role in preventing desert expansion in Rajasthan and that its destruction could have far-reaching consequences. ''Whether it is air pollution, groundwater, ecology or biodiversity, the Aravalli acts as a security shield,'' he said.

Questioning the government's intent, he said, ''I feel the government is either helpless, under pressure, or there is a lack of intent.'' Pilot also criticised the government for repeatedly issuing clarifications without taking concrete legal steps. ''Despite repeated clarifications, the government has not yet approached the Supreme Court to re-present and resolve the definition issue,'' he said.

Alleging a broader political design, Pilot said BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi were acting in a manner that endangered the mountain range. ''All these governments seem to be racing to see how the Aravalli range can be destroyed,'' he said.

