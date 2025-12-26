Delhi court frames charges in CM attack case, orders in-camera trial, issues special directions

A Delhi court on Friday formally framed charges against two accused in the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta while issuing a series of procedural and protective directions to ensure the smooth conduct of the trial. Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann of the Tis Hazari Courts recorded that both accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh, were produced from judicial custody and have been charged in terms of the court's earlier order dated December 20, 2025. Both accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Taking note of the Chief Minister's status as a sitting public functionary and a woman, the court directed that her testimony be recorded through in-camera proceedings to avoid overcrowding and to safeguard her privacy. The court further ordered that whenever Rekha Gupta is summoned as a prosecution witness, she shall be called at 2:00 pm and her evidence shall be recorded in camera. Counsel for the accused raised no objection to this request made by the prosecution.

The court also fixed the matter for prosecution evidence on the next date of hearing. On the prosecution's request, it directed that multiple witnesses, including ASI Surender Kumar, Naresh Jain and Raghunandan Singh, be summoned for examination on the next date of hearing. In a separate direction, the court addressed a plea made on behalf of accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai regarding his deteriorating eyesight. The court directed the Jail Superintendent of Jail No. 4, Tihar Jail, to arrange a medical examination of the accused by an eye specialist. The jail authorities have also been instructed to provide the accused with appropriate spectacles and to submit a compliance report on the next date of hearing.

The charges arise from an alleged incident during a Jan Sunwai at the Chief Minister's camp office in Civil Lines in August 2025. The court has earlier observed that the material on record prima facie indicates a criminal conspiracy and an intention to kill the Chief Minister. The accused have been charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant and assault on a public servant. A separate charge of causing hurt has also been framed against Sakriya Rajeshbhai. The prosecution alleges that Sakriya breached the Chief Minister's security cordon, pushed her to the ground and attempted to throttle her, causing injuries, and also assaulted a member of the public who intervened. The charge sheet further relies on CCTV footage, call detail records and the alleged exchange of videos between the accused to support the case of a coordinated conspiracy. The case has now been renotified for further proceedings on February 28, 2026. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)