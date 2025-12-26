Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited plans renovation of some liquor vends

The Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, which operates over 170 liquor vends in the national capital, is planning to renovate and modernise some of the shops to improve customer experience and enhance operational efficiency, even as a new excise policy is in the works.

The national capital has more than 700 liquor outlets run by four government corporations -- the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS).

According to officials, the DSCSC has shortlisted 10 vends for renovation and has floated a request for proposal for selecting an architecture firm and project management consultant for the project.

''DSCSC operates liquor retail vends across Delhi and contributes significantly to excise revenue. There are plans to modernise selected liquor vends to improve customer experience, enhance operational efficiency and ensure uniform, brand-neutral, policy-compliant retail formats,'' said an official.

The DSCSC has laid down clear guidelines for the proposed design and development of liquor vends, emphasising strict brand neutrality and compliance with existing laws.

According to the guidelines, all designs will be brand-neutral and must not promote or favour any liquor brand. The appointed consultant will function strictly in an advisory and supervisory capacity and will not interact with liquor manufacturers or distributors, the official added. As part of the scope of work, the consultant will conduct site surveys and assess the selected liquor vends. The consultant will also prepare a minimum of two alternative 2D concept designs, along with 3D walkthroughs and visualisations.

In addition, detailed layout plans will be prepared covering civil works, flooring, façade, electrical systems, drainage, air conditioning, fire safety, CCTV and IT infrastructure.

The interior design scope will include brand-neutral racks and shelving, billing counters, and uniform-format lighting, false ceiling and signage, the official said.

The Delhi government is firming up its excise policy and has received suggestions from stakeholders that the four corporations should have larger and better vends for an enhanced customer experience. The draft of the government is likely to be put in the public domain in the new year for feedback.

In the now scrapped excise policy that ran into rough weather during the tenure of the AAP government, there were private bidders to operate 849 retail vends across 32 city zones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)