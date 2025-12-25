Left Menu

Storm Swells: Southern California Faces Flash Floods and Mudslides

Widespread flash flooding and mud flows hit Southern California, particularly affecting the Wrightwood area, due to torrential rains and an atmospheric storm system. Emergency crews conducted rescue operations, with no reported casualties. The situation prompted evacuation orders and warnings of continued unsafe conditions during the holiday travel period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 08:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southern California experienced severe flash flooding and mudslides on Wednesday, spurred by strong storms and torrential rains. Emergency responders in Wrightwood were busy carrying out rescues and evacuations as roads became hazardous with submerged vehicles.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed no casualties by Wednesday evening, despite the heavy rains that brought rivers of mud through some communities. These downpours were fueled by a dense atmospheric storm originating from the Pacific.

Authorities issued multiple warnings, urging caution and advising residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate or seek shelter as conditions were expected to worsen towards Christmas. Traffic routes like the Angeles Crest Highway faced closures, while additional advisories predicted more severe weather, including potential tornadoes.

