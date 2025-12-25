Storm Swells: Southern California Faces Flash Floods and Mudslides
Widespread flash flooding and mud flows hit Southern California, particularly affecting the Wrightwood area, due to torrential rains and an atmospheric storm system. Emergency crews conducted rescue operations, with no reported casualties. The situation prompted evacuation orders and warnings of continued unsafe conditions during the holiday travel period.
Southern California experienced severe flash flooding and mudslides on Wednesday, spurred by strong storms and torrential rains. Emergency responders in Wrightwood were busy carrying out rescues and evacuations as roads became hazardous with submerged vehicles.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed no casualties by Wednesday evening, despite the heavy rains that brought rivers of mud through some communities. These downpours were fueled by a dense atmospheric storm originating from the Pacific.
Authorities issued multiple warnings, urging caution and advising residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate or seek shelter as conditions were expected to worsen towards Christmas. Traffic routes like the Angeles Crest Highway faced closures, while additional advisories predicted more severe weather, including potential tornadoes.
ALSO READ
Interstate Human Trafficking Gang Arrested: Two Newborns Rescued
Urgent Rescue Call for Child Laborers from Tripura
Karnataka's Urgent Tiger Rescue Operation: Balancing Safety and Conservation
Devastating Nursing Home Explosion Near Philadelphia: Survivors Rescued Amid Chaos
Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia-Area Nursing Home: Unknown Casualties and Rescue Efforts Ongoing