Left Menu

White House's East Wing Ballroom Controversy and More: Key US News Briefs

The US news briefs include the White House's plan for a new East Wing ballroom under scrutiny, US strikes on ISIS in Nigeria, Jeffrey Holland's death, Karoline Leavitt's pregnancy, and Amos Poe's death. Additional updates include New York's social media law, Southern California's flood, and flight cancellations due to winter storm Devin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 05:20 IST
White House's East Wing Ballroom Controversy and More: Key US News Briefs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House is set to reveal plans for President Donald Trump's proposed East Wing ballroom, a $400 million project that has faced legal challenges from preservationists and accusations of power abuse by Democratic lawmakers. Investigations are ongoing into potential supporting donors.

In international news, the US, at Nigeria's request, has attacked Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria. This action was prompted by the militants' targeting of Christians, according to Trump.

Additional highlights include Jeffrey Holland's death, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's pregnancy announcement, a mental health warning requirement for social media platforms in New York, and severe rains affecting Southern California.

TRENDING

1
Touadera's Pursuit for Third Term: A Test of Stability and Influence in Central African Republic

Touadera's Pursuit for Third Term: A Test of Stability and Influence in Cent...

 Global
2
Guinea's Transition: Doumbouya Poised for Presidential Victory

Guinea's Transition: Doumbouya Poised for Presidential Victory

 Global
3
Myanmar's Contested Election Amidst Civil Unrest

Myanmar's Contested Election Amidst Civil Unrest

 Global
4
Northeast Snowstorm Halts Post-Holiday Travels

Northeast Snowstorm Halts Post-Holiday Travels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025