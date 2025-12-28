White House's East Wing Ballroom Controversy and More: Key US News Briefs

The White House is set to reveal plans for President Donald Trump's proposed East Wing ballroom, a $400 million project that has faced legal challenges from preservationists and accusations of power abuse by Democratic lawmakers. Investigations are ongoing into potential supporting donors.

In international news, the US, at Nigeria's request, has attacked Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria. This action was prompted by the militants' targeting of Christians, according to Trump.

Additional highlights include Jeffrey Holland's death, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's pregnancy announcement, a mental health warning requirement for social media platforms in New York, and severe rains affecting Southern California.