Mumbai Takes Tough Stance on Air Pollution: RMC Plants Shut Down

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has ramped up efforts to combat air pollution in Mumbai by shutting down four ready-mix concrete plants and taking action against 37 units for non-compliance with environmental standards, recovering penalties of Rs 1.87 crore.

M Devender Singh, member secretary of MPCB, announced the deployment of special flying squads for inspections to ensure compliance with air quality norms, following a review meeting led by Chairman Siddhesh Kadam. This initiative is part of a broader effort to monitor and enforce regulations on air quality across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

In a significant move, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suspended construction of the Bullet Train project in the Bandra-Kurla Complex due to pollution concerns. The Bombay High Court has also criticized the Municipal Corporation for failing to address air pollution, warning of possible restrictions on future construction approvals if conditions do not improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)