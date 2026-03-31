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Railway's Rigorous Ticket Checks Yield Rs 62 Lakh in Fines

In March, over 11,000 ticketless passengers were fined in Northern Railway's Jammu division, accruing around Rs 62 lakh in penalties. The intensive checks, conducted at major stations, aimed to ensure discipline and transparency, especially during the Navratri rush. Authorities emphasize the importance of traveling with a valid ticket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:31 IST
Railway's Rigorous Ticket Checks Yield Rs 62 Lakh in Fines
  • Country:
  • India

In a successful initiative, Northern Railway's Jammu division penalized over 11,000 ticketless passengers in March, collecting approximately Rs 62 lakh, an official revealed on Tuesday. The move highlights a dual focus on enhancing revenue and enforcing discipline within the railway system, according to the official.

Authorities launched intensified ticket checking operations at key entry and exit points of stations such as Jammu, Katra, Srinagar, and Budgam in Jammu & Kashmir, as well as Pathankot Cantonment in Punjab. The heightened security measures coincided with the Navratri festival, a period known for increased train traffic, which significantly reduced the number of unauthorized travelers.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal commended the dedication of the ticket checking staff and urged passengers to hold valid tickets. He noted that March presents challenges due to increased travel demand, but the concerted efforts also reinforce public confidence in railway oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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