Zelenskiy's Bold Move: Peace Plan Referendum
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed a 20-point peace plan to end Russia's war, suggesting it be decided through a referendum in Ukraine. He emphasized the necessity of a 60-day ceasefire for the vote to take place.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a strategic proposal to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia. His 20-point peace plan aims to bring an end to the war through direct national consultation.
Zelenskiy suggested that the Ukrainian people should vote on the peace plan in a referendum. For such a crucial decision, a ceasefire lasting at least 60 days is essential, he asserted during a WhatsApp chat with reporters.
The President's announcement highlights his commitment to a democratic process in seeking a sustainable resolution to the conflict, underlining the importance of national unity and public opinion in determining Ukraine's path forward.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- peace plan
- referendum
- Russia
- ceasefire
- war
- Volodymyr
- conflict
- resolution
ALSO READ
Stroke Awareness: A Life-Saving Conversation at India Habitat Centre
Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector
Zelenskiy Proposes Peace Framework Before Meeting Russia
FIFA's Best Awards Set to Dazzle Dubai with Global Sports Stars
Russian Troops Seize Dibrova: A Strategic Gain in Eastern Ukraine