Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a strategic proposal to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia. His 20-point peace plan aims to bring an end to the war through direct national consultation.

Zelenskiy suggested that the Ukrainian people should vote on the peace plan in a referendum. For such a crucial decision, a ceasefire lasting at least 60 days is essential, he asserted during a WhatsApp chat with reporters.

The President's announcement highlights his commitment to a democratic process in seeking a sustainable resolution to the conflict, underlining the importance of national unity and public opinion in determining Ukraine's path forward.