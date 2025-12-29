Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Bold Move: Peace Plan Referendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed a 20-point peace plan to end Russia's war, suggesting it be decided through a referendum in Ukraine. He emphasized the necessity of a 60-day ceasefire for the vote to take place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a strategic proposal to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia. His 20-point peace plan aims to bring an end to the war through direct national consultation.

Zelenskiy suggested that the Ukrainian people should vote on the peace plan in a referendum. For such a crucial decision, a ceasefire lasting at least 60 days is essential, he asserted during a WhatsApp chat with reporters.

The President's announcement highlights his commitment to a democratic process in seeking a sustainable resolution to the conflict, underlining the importance of national unity and public opinion in determining Ukraine's path forward.

