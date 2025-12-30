Unveiling Popocatépetl: Inside Mexico's Fiery Giant

In the quiet of pre-dawn, a dedicated group of scientists ascends Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano, one of the globe's most active, on a mission to decipher the mysteries beneath its surface.

After five challenging years, the team from Mexico's National Autonomous University has unveiled the first 3D image of the volcano's interior. This significant achievement, made possible through artificial intelligence, reveals the magma's whereabouts, potentially transforming how authorities react to eruptions.

Their journey, fuelled by curiosity and determination, not only solves existing geological puzzles but also raises new questions, promising more scientific escapades on the horizon.

