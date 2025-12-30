Left Menu

Unveiling Popocatépetl: Inside Mexico's Fiery Giant

A team of scientists has produced a groundbreaking 3D map of Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano. Using advanced seismographic technology and artificial intelligence, they discovered the locations of magma pools inside the volcano, offering crucial insights into its activity and aiding future eruption response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexico | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:28 IST
Unveiling Popocatépetl: Inside Mexico's Fiery Giant
  • Country:
  • Mexico

In the quiet of pre-dawn, a dedicated group of scientists ascends Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano, one of the globe's most active, on a mission to decipher the mysteries beneath its surface.

After five challenging years, the team from Mexico's National Autonomous University has unveiled the first 3D image of the volcano's interior. This significant achievement, made possible through artificial intelligence, reveals the magma's whereabouts, potentially transforming how authorities react to eruptions.

Their journey, fuelled by curiosity and determination, not only solves existing geological puzzles but also raises new questions, promising more scientific escapades on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

 India
2
People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at Bankura rally.

People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at ...

 India
3
England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

 United Kingdom
4
Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025