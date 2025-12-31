Left Menu

Komkar Community Unites for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Pre-Feasibility Report

Komkar village in Arunachal Pradesh collaborates with the state government by signing an MoU to draft the pre-feasibility report for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. This agreement is backed by 95% of the village households, showcasing widespread support for the project's strategic objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:44 IST
Komkar Community Unites for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Pre-Feasibility Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for regional infrastructure and community cooperation, Komkar village in Upper Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government. This agreement marks a pivotal step towards preparing the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), underscoring its national importance.

The MoU secured the backing of 245 out of 257 households in the village, illustrating overwhelming support for the project's preliminary studies. The accord was formalized with the virtual presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state officials, who praised the villagers' commitment to national interests and regional security.

Highlighting the strategic allyship between the community and government, Komkar's agreement sets a precedent for inclusive decision-making. This initiative aims to enhance hydropower generation, flood control, and ecological security in the Siang region, ensuring sustainable development for the Northeast.

TRENDING

1
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
2
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global
3
Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

 Global
4
The Economic Rollercoaster: A Year of Surprises Under Trump's Return

The Economic Rollercoaster: A Year of Surprises Under Trump's Return

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025