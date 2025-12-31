Komkar Community Unites for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Pre-Feasibility Report

In a significant development for regional infrastructure and community cooperation, Komkar village in Upper Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government. This agreement marks a pivotal step towards preparing the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), underscoring its national importance.

The MoU secured the backing of 245 out of 257 households in the village, illustrating overwhelming support for the project's preliminary studies. The accord was formalized with the virtual presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state officials, who praised the villagers' commitment to national interests and regional security.

Highlighting the strategic allyship between the community and government, Komkar's agreement sets a precedent for inclusive decision-making. This initiative aims to enhance hydropower generation, flood control, and ecological security in the Siang region, ensuring sustainable development for the Northeast.