Inside the IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre: 20 Years of Global Nuclear Safety

The Incident and Emergency Centre (IEC) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) serves as the world’s central hub for nuclear and radiological emergency preparedness and response (EPR). Operating continuously, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, the IEC provides expert guidance, real-time technical support and critical coordination services to countries facing the unlikely but potentially serious risk of nuclear or radiological incidents.

Established in 2005, the IEC was created in response to a growing global recognition that nuclear and radiological risks—whether stemming from power generation, medical applications, industrial uses or security-related threats—require a centralized, coordinated international mechanism. The Centre consolidates expertise, communication systems and response networks to ensure that no country faces such emergencies alone.

“Emergencies are events which overwhelm available resources for response,” explained Muhammad Nadeem Hussain, IAEA Response System Coordinator. “Even a relatively minor event can become an emergency in the absence of the appropriate resources and training.” This understanding underpins the IEC’s mission: to support national authorities before, during and after an incident, ensuring preparedness translates into effective action.

Two decades of global response

Over the past 20 years, the IEC has responded to more than 700 nuclear or radiological events worldwide, deploying international field missions in 26 cases. Each response has contributed to refining operational protocols, strengthening global cooperation and improving international safety standards. Lessons learned from incidents—large and small—have informed IAEA safety guidance and helped countries enhance their national emergency preparedness systems.

“Over the years, the IAEA has adapted its response to an evolving spectrum of emergencies,” said Carlos Torres Vidal, IEC Director from 2022 to 2025. “From technological accidents to complex geopolitical contexts, each event has reinforced the importance of readiness, rapid coordination and international solidarity in protecting people and the environment.”

The IEC’s work is anchored in the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency, which establishes the legal framework for international cooperation. Through this convention, States Parties can request or offer assistance, ensuring timely and effective support during emergencies.

A rapid and coordinated response network

At the heart of the IEC’s operations is the Unified System for Information Exchange in Incidents and Emergencies (USIE), a secure online platform that enables real-time communication between the IAEA and its Member States. During emergencies, USIE ensures that accurate, verified information is rapidly shared, supporting informed decision-making at national and international levels.

Complementing this system is the Response and Assistance Network (RANET), which allows countries to request specialized assistance—such as experts, equipment or technical advice—and enables other States or organizations to provide support. Together, these mechanisms form part of the broader Incident and Emergency System, a comprehensive framework defining roles, responsibilities and procedures for coordinated response.

The system is regularly tested through international Convention Exercises (ConvEx), ensuring that both the IEC and Member States maintain a high level of readiness. “Our goal is to work alongside national teams,” said Günther Winkler, IAEA Response System Officer, “ensuring they have the skills and support needed to manage any radiological emergency.”

In recent years, the IEC’s 24/7 capabilities have been critical in providing reliable communication and conducting safety and security assessments related to nuclear facilities in Ukraine, as well as during radiological events in Iran.

Preventing incidents and building national capacity

The IEC’s role extends beyond emergency response to proactive prevention and capacity building. In 2024, IAEA experts helped avert a serious radiological incident in Liberia after an unidentified radioactive source was discovered in a hospital maintenance room in Monrovia. Following a request for assistance, the IEC swiftly deployed experts who secured the source within a day, allowing the country’s main hospital to continue operations safely.

“The IAEA’s swift intervention underscores its commitment to nuclear safety and proactive prevention,” said Karisma Pelham-Raad, Liberia’s Assistant Minister for International Organizations. The successful response also strengthened national capacity and contributed to Liberia joining the Assistance Convention later that year.

Through its technical cooperation programme, the IEC supports countries worldwide with training, equipment and expert guidance. Initiatives include Arabic-language emergency response training in Saudi Arabia, support for Pakistan’s National Radiation Emergency Coordination Centre, and the IEC’s School of Radiation Emergency Management, which offers courses in multiple languages and regions.

Innovative tools such as the IEC Virtual Reality Training Platform now provide immersive, scenario-based learning, helping emergency responders build confidence and practical skills in high-risk situations.

Learning from incidents: IAEA accident reports

Radioactive materials are widely used in medicine, science and industry, and while incidents are rare, learning from them is essential. The IAEA publishes accident reports that analyse causes, describe response actions and highlight lessons learned. These publicly accessible reports play a vital role in strengthening global safety practices and improving emergency preparedness arrangements.

Over two decades, more than 150 countries have participated in IEC-led training, workshops and exercises, with thousands of responders trained and countless risks mitigated. As nuclear technologies continue to evolve, the IEC remains a cornerstone of global efforts to protect people, property and the environment through preparedness, cooperation and rapid response.